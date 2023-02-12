The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $216,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,732 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.1 %

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

