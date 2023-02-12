The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $207,000 Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,523,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTK opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. Analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

