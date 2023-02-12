The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $72,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NU by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 594,219 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

