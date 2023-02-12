The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Toast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toast news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $2,424,593.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $22.80 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

