The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 256,106 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
SomaLogic Price Performance
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.