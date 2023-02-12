The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 256,106 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.82. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

