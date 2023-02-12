The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,700 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

iQIYI Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

