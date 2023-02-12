The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ODP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $50.22 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.84.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.