TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 228,415 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 772,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTL opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

