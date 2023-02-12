Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,842 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 467,296 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transocean by 1,631.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of RIG opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

