U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
USPH opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
