U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,316. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

