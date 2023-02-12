Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,677 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXRT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $121,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.94 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

