Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

