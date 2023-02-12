Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.