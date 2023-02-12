Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 9,971 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

BORR stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

