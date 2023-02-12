Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

