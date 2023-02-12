Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

