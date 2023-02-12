Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,436 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 106.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 69,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGT opened at $11.75 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.