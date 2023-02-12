Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,859 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 18.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 165,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 376,482 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 39.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

