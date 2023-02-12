Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Prospector Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRSRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.
Prospector Capital Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prospector Capital (PRSRU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.