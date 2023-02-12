Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRSRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

