Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,011 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,625 shares of company stock worth $640,757. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

