Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 335,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

CBIO opened at $0.25 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

