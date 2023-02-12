Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Platinum Group Metals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLG opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.52. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.84.

Platinum Group Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLG Get Rating ) (TSE:PTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

