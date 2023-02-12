Virtu Financial LLC Buys 15,653 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

APVO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

