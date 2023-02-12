Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is currently -20.09%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.