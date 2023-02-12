Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at $653,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Generation Income Properties Stock Up 13.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.