Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 39,257 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.70.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

