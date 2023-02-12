Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 70,274 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.