Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $47,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.