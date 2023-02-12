Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.25. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Articles

