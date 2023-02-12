Virtu Financial LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,908.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 208,560 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions the for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

