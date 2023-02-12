Virtu Financial LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDTK opened at $1.86 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

