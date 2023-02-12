Virtu Financial LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 78.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

