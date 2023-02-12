Virtu Financial LLC Invests $101,000 in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $398,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLVU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.