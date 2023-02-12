Virtu Financial LLC Invests $111,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.07 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

