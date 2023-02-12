Virtu Financial LLC Invests $84,000 in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 50,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at $68,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 50,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at $68,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 43,470 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFFP opened at $0.90 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,665.13% and a negative return on equity of 122.71%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

