Virtu Financial LLC Invests $89,000 in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $3.75 on Friday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

