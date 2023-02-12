Virtu Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 75.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.1 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 817.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

