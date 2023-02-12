Virtu Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $7.73 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.