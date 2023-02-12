Virtu Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 137.88% and a negative return on equity of 201.83%.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

