Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $13.00 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

