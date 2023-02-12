Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPYA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 203,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ PPYA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.75.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

