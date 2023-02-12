Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ELP opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

