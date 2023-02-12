Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,756,138.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 233,400 shares of company stock worth $1,858,827. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

