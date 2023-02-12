Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

VCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

