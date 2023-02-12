Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 397,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,288,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 167,402 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 366,200 shares during the period.

2U Stock Performance

2U stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $781.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 2U

Several analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

