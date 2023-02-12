Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

