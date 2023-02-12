Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arteris by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 95,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arteris by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,067,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Arteris by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 142,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $39,712.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,095.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIP opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

