Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 7.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in MicroVision by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 748,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Trading Down 0.4 %

MVIS opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $459.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.22.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

