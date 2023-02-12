Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,737 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Berry by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

