Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,519 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,776,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 565,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,520,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have commented on NG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

