Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 553.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.51 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

